At the end of a 16-hour manhunt for the suspect who allegedly killed a University of Utah student in Red Butte Canyon late Monday, a 24-year-old man was locked in a cell at the Salt Lake County jail.

Police documents for Austin Jeffrey Boutain, of Mississippi, say he was booked Tuesday night on suspicion of aggravated murder, along with several of other potential charges.

Once captured by police at the Salt Lake City public library Tuesday afternoon, Boutain admitted to shooting and killing student ChenWei Guo, 23, in his vehicle with the intention of taking possession of the vehicle, documents say.

He also allegedly told police that he shot at a female witness as she ran away from the scene “with the intent to kill her so there were no witnesses.”

He admitted to stealing three guns from a home in Colorado, one of which was a rifle recovered by police in their search for Boutain, documents say. The second firearm, a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson, he told police, had been traded for an ounce of marijuana.

Boutain hid the third weapon, a .44 caliber Ruger believed to be used in the homicide, in a crevice of a brick wall near the homeless shelter, he said. He told police that when he’d returned to retrieve the weapon, it wasn’t there.

Boutain led detectives to the makeshift camp where he and Kathleen Boutain, his wife, had stayed for a couple of days, documents say. At the camp, detectives found the holster for the Ruger, as well as six spent .44 caliber cartridges.