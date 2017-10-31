As police scoured the foothills above the University of Utah on Tuesday for an armed suspect in connection with a fatal shooting and carjacking, University officials announced that the suspect and his wife are wanted for a recent homicide in Colorado.

The U. shooting suspect, 24-year-old Austin J. Boutain, was described as a white male with a tear drop tattoo on his face, as well as tattoos on his neck and an arm. He was last seen wearing black clothing, a beanie-style cap.

Hundreds of officers were scouring the foothills, going through thick brush as they walked five meters apart. “We have two sniper teams as overwatch [for the officers searching],” said University police Chief Dale Brophy at a morning news conference.

A state Department of Public Safety helicopter was overhead, he said.

Police said they no longer believe Austin Boutain is driving a green pickup truck, but that truck was still being sought by police. The truck was believed stolen from the Colorado homicide victim, said Brophy.

Brophy said that the car involved the fatal carjacking at the mouth of Red Butte Canyon was not taken from the victim, and that Boutain fled on foot from the shooting scene.

Austin J. Boutain (Photo courtesy Marion County, Ohio, jail)

Meanwhile, University authorities on Tuesday morning identified the deceased carjacking victim as ChenWei Guo, a 23-year-old international student at the U. They would not say whether he was alone in the vehicle.

ChenWei Guo (Photo courtesy University of Utah)

Brophy said Boutain and his wife, 23-year-old Kathleen Elizabeth Boutain, are wanted for a slaying in the Golden, Colo., area for a homicide 3-5 days earlier. He said he believed the Boutains had been in Utah “a couple days.”

At about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Kathleen Boutain came to the campus and reported that her husband had assaulted her while they were camping in Red Butte Canyon, Brophy said.

While she was being treated for an unspecified injury just before 9 p.m., Brophy said, the woman’s husband killed a person in a carjacking at the mouth of the canyon.

Kathleen Boutain was arrested Monday evening and booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and drug possession charges.

The woman admitted to police that she was “traveling in a stolen vehicle which contained stolen firearms,” according to a probable cause statement filed with the jail. Police say the woman also had a prescription bottle of generic Ambien that was not labeled, and other drug paraphernalia.

Kathleen Boutain

Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown said the suspect’s campsite was located Monday night. Police said officers recovered a rifle and ammunition cans. Police were not sure if the rifle was the same weapon used in the U. slaying.

Boutain reportedly has family in Minnesota and as recently as 2015 lived in the Cincinnati suburb of Millvale, in Ohio, according to Fox 19 TV. The station notes that he entered a guilty plea in May 2015 to “obstructing official business” in exchange for a disorderly conduct count being dismissed.

Fox 19 reports that Boutain had been accused of fleeing police in connection with an otherwise unspecified disturbance at Cincinnati’s Good Samaritan Hospital.

Alabama court records system shows Austin Jeffery Boutain was arrested in March in Marion County of drug manufacturing charges, according to WAFF 48 TV in Huntsville, Ala.

He was also arrested in February of 2016 on outstanding charges of theft and attempting to elude in another state. His court records also show he’s a registered sex offender who failed to notify people in Marion County when he moved there in 2016, WAFF 48 TV reported.

In Utah, the hunt for Boutain initially focused on an area east of Mario Capecchi Drive. That area of campus — which includes the school’s main residence halls, medical complex and research buildings — was locked down until about 3 a.m.

Anyone with information about Boutain, including his potential whereabouts, is asked to call 801-799-3000.

At least eight agencies — and hundreds of officers — from across the valley responded to the scene, including the FBI. The search was being conducted on foot and via helicopter. Authorities believe the suspect is in the foothills above Red Butte Canyon, but they continue to search the campus.

Traffic was blocked off near the area, and Utah Transit Authority trains and buses are not proceeding east of the stadium station at the west side of campus. Police scoured the Red Butte foothills and planned to keep the canyon closed off through Tuesday.

The campus part of the lockdown ended just before 3 a.m., U. police said.

Classes were cancelled for Tuesday, but facilities and services were open.

U. President David Pershing released a letter early Tuesday about the shooting, in which he talked about Guo.

“We have cancelled classes today in respect of ChenWei and the impact this violent event has had on our campus community. ChenWei was a pre-computer science major with a promising future and worked as a peer advisor in our International Student and Scholar Services Office,” Pershing wrote.

“We have been in contact with ChenWei’s family in China and they are understandably devastated by the loss of their son. We are working to bring them to Utah as soon as possible and will offer them all the assistance we can.”

A WayUp page for Guo said he was to graduate in 2019 and was a “future engineering leader.” It says he has worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as an interpreter and an information technology support worker.

Guo’s friends on Tuesday posted on his Facebook page that he served an LDS Church mission in Provo.