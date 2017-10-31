University officials, fellow students and friends were coming to grips Tuesday with the Monday night shooting that left a student dead at the mouth of Red Butte Canyon.

ChenWei Guo, of Salt Lake City, would have turned 24 on Sunday.

Guo was parked in his vehicle near the gate at the mouth of the canyon when 24-year-old Austin Jeffrey Boutain attempted a carjacking, police said. During the encounter, Boutain allegedly shot Guo, who suffered fatal injuries.

Police did not disclose whether Guo had been alone in the vehicle or how many times he had been shot.

University of Utah President David Pershing called the shooting “a senseless, random act of violence” in a letter released by the university Tuesday morning.

At about 8:15 p.m., which was a short time before the shooting, Boutain’s wife, 23-year-old Kathleen Boutain, reported to university police that her husband had assaulted her in the canyon. The couple are persons of interest in a suspicious death in Golden, Colo., which occurred a few days ago, police said.

Guo, an international student from China, was a freshman majoring in pre-computer science “with a promising future,” Pershing wrote. Guo worked as a peer advisor in the International Student and Scholar Services Office.

Dean of Students Lori McDonald described Guo as “extraordinarily outgoing and charming, creative, smart, extremely engaged in our community over the year he has been here.”

A social media page for Guo said he was to graduate in 2019 and was a “future engineering leader.” It says he has worked for the LDS Church as an interpreter and as an information technology support worker.

The university cancelled classes Tuesday out of “respect of ChenWei and the impact this violent event has had on our campus community,” Pershing wrote. Extra staff members were stationed at the Counseling Center on Tuesday for students in need of assistance, he wrote.

Additionally, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts announced that its galleries would be open, free of any admission charge, until 5 p.m. Tuesday “to provide campus and community a place for solace and reflection.”

University student leaders had also planned a “community gathering” in the Union Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. in light of Monday night‘s tragic events.

University officials had been in contact with Guo’s parents and were coordinating efforts to bring them from Beijing to Utah, said U. spokesman Chris Nelson. Guo was an only child.

The family was “understandably devastated by the loss of their son,” Pershing‘s letter said. Nelson said Tuesday afternoon that he hadn’t heard whether the family planned to release any type of statement.

Friends of Guo flooded social media with posts highlighting his outgoing and kind personality, as well as the impact his faith had made on them.

Guo was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins confirmed, adding that Guo served as a missionary in the Utah Provo Mission and had also worked as a volunteer interpreter for the church.

Pennsylvania resident Jordan Clive told The Salt Lake Tribune he’d met Guo in 2013, when Clive was living in Provo to attend Brigham Young University and Guo was serving as a missionary.

Clive described Guo as selfless, and said he was a favorite missionary among the members of the LDS congregation.

“He was so charming,” Clive said. “He was always really upbeat, smiling, good humored. He was an extremely diligent missionary and reached out to people in need.”

Clive said he first learned of the shooting Monday night, before Guo was identified as the victim.

“I went to bed thinking, ‘OK, another shooting in the world,’ ” Clive said. “The next morning was when I discovered it was him, which was heartbreaking.”

David Grant, an LDS bishop in Orem, said Guo was a missionary who was “full of light and clarity” and who had a bright future ahead of him.