The search for a Murray man with age-related dementia, missing since last Thursday, continued into a new week, even as family members acknowledged hopes for a happy conclusion were fading.
Trish Kapos, spokeswoman for the family, said volunteers once more were busy Monday putting up flyers showing her father’s picture and contact information, as well as canvassing Murray-area businesses.
She said the family holds on to hope that her father still may found alive, but added: “We are being realistic. He hasn‘t had his medications since he went missing, and he’s probably dehydrated; dad has passed out before from being dehydrated.”
Trish Kapos said Murray police have processed several possibly sightings, but they have all turned out to be “cold leads.”
The most promising, she said, was a Taylorsville resident who reported Sunday seeing a man matching Nick Kapos description picking plums from a fruit tree. However, by the time he saw a photo of Kapos and called police, the man was long gone.
Still, family and friends went to that area on Monday, canvassing homes and local businesses, “just to be sure,” Trish Kapos said.
On Saturday, dozens of family, friends and other volunteers searched Murray neighborhoods and along the Jordan River Parkway, but no trace of Kapos was found.
On Monday, Murray police renewed their appeal to the public to be on the lookout for Kapos, who is described as white, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Murray, Taylorsville and Granger area home and business owners were asked to check their property, including storage sheds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000.