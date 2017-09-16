Friends, family and other volunteers on Saturday searched the neighborhoods of Murray for an 82-year-old man who disappeared there two days earlier.
But as of late Saturday, there was still no sign of Nick Kapos. His family has said he suffers from early stages of dementia.
A few dozen volunteers took neon green flyers, handed them to people in Murray or taped them on the windows of businesses or at city parks.
Kapos left his residence in the area of 300 East and 4600 South about 7 p.m. Thursday to take a walk but did not return, his family reported.
Kapos is about 5-feet-3-inches tall and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved, red plaid button-down shirt and jeans. He weighs about 145 pounds.
Anyone with information on Kapos’ whereabouts is asked to call Murray police at 801-840-4000.