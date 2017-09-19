1 of 5 View Caption

Tamarack Lake, seen here Sept. 11, 2017, sits on a hiking loop in the Uinta Mountains southwest of Manilla, Utah. Photo by Na... Jessen Lake, seen here on Sept. 11, 2017, sits on a loop trail near Spirit and Tamarack lakes in the Uinta Mountains. Photo b... A meadow sits on the trail to Tamarack and Jessen lakes on Sept. 11, 2017. A sign points hikers to trails at Spirit Lake in the Uinta Mountains southwest of Manilla, Utah, on Sept. 11, 2017. Photo by ... Jessen Lake sits on a hiking loop near Tamarack Lake in the Uinta Mountains southwest of Manilla, Utah.