It’s there he encounters his mentor, Whit Burnett (Kevin Spacey), who reads Faulkner aloud and urges his students to think about story first. He singles out the sarcastic Salinger for derision, telling the kid his voice, though strong, gets in the way of his storytelling. Burnett, who also edits the edgy magazine Story, also gives Salinger his first rejection notice. It isn’t the last, though Salinger hones his short-story abilities until Burnett believes his student has the commitment to be “a true writer.”