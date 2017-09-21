Following the lead of LEGO’s toy line and animated TV series, “Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu,” the movie follows the exploits of six high-school kids who are mostly shunned by the popular kids. None is shunned more than Lloyd (voiced by Dave Franco), because he’s known all around as the son of Lord Garmadon (voiced by Justin Theroux), the Vaderesque baddie who regularly tries to destroy the city of Ninjago (pronounced nin-JAH-go).