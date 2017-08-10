Gertrude Bell (1868-1926) left her family’s estate in Yorkshire to study at Queen’s College and later Oxford, one of the few women in a world dominated by men. She traveled extensively in the Middle East, making connections with chieftains and tribal leaders in what is now Syria, Jordan and Iraq. She’s sometimes compared to another British adventurer, T.E. Lawrence, “Lawrence of Arabia,” who was one of her contemporaries and admirers. (Bell, played by Nicole Kidman, was the subject of Werner Herzog’s “Queen of the Desert,” which was released in some cities earlier this year and quickly disappeared.)