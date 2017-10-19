1 of 10 View Caption

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Stephen Kesler works on a giant Red Iguana, to be placed in front of the Salt ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Stephen Kesler works on a giant Red Iguana, to be placed in front of the Salt ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Stephen Kesler works recently on a giant Red Iguana, to be placed in front of ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Stephen Kesler works recently on a giant Red Iguana, to be placed in front of ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Stephen Kesler works recently on a giant Red Iguana, to be placed in front of ... (Courtesy Red Iguana) Artist Stephen Kesler, far right, and his crew position the iguana, during the early stages of the art ... (Courtesy Red Iguana) Forming the iguana with clay, during the early stages of the project. (Courtesy Red Iguana) An arm during the early stages of forming the iguana sculpture. (Courtesy Red Iguana) Artist Stephen Kesler in the early stages of creating a giant iguana for the Red Iguana 2 restaurant. (Courtesy Red Iguana) Artist Stephen Kesler's giant iguana before paint.