Pregame quotable • ASU coach Todd Graham: “Obviously, [Tyler] Huntley is the guy that maybe – just from what we’ve seen on film – they feel a lot more confident in him throwing the ball down the field. So he’s a guy that’s going to see a lot more passes than with Troy [Williams]. Just different things, more [run-pass option] stuff with Huntley. They’re very similar. They don’t change the system much. They’ve both very very athletic and both very very strong arms. I’ll tell you the thing I’m impressed with is how well they throw the ball down the field.”