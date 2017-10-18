With television cameras fixed on Moss as he turned to line up for the next play, a smile stretched from one ear to the other. Moss, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore wasn’t the only one who enjoyed his 141-yard rushing performance (he also pulled in three catches for another 26 yards) in the Utes’ 28-27 loss to the Trojans. The attitude he brought to the game excited Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as much as anything he saw on the field that night.