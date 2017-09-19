“I know that for me every decision that I make and every decision that everyone in my family makes is all to better our family as a whole,” said Uhatafe, who is also of Polynesian descent. “I think what you see a lot of times with most teams, guys that are highly recruited or highly touted are all about themselves and how they can make themselves better and what they can do to make themselves better. But with our team, we’re all about how we can help each other to get better as a whole.”