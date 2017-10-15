Understandably, Utes senior quarterback Troy Williams fixated on the 2-point conversion as the difference in the final score. Had Williams been able to get the ball to tight end Harrison Handley as was the design of that play, the Utes might still be basking in the win. If Williams had been able to slip by one more defender and leap toward the pylon or if he’d seen Darren Carrington II sneak behind the defense in the end zone, maybe he’d have been celebrating.