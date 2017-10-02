“I feel like we’re hard to guard, especially if you’re going to just come up and press us and play man,” Utes senior quarterback Troy Williams said. “We’ll see. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do against us, especially with the type of wide receivers that we have and the big-play capability that they have. If that’s what they want to come out and do, so be it. We’re just try to take full advantage of it.”