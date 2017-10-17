The plan to bring in freshman quarterback Jordan Love for some action in the second quarter continued for the Utah State Aggies on Saturday.
But Love may have flipped the script a little, getting much more than his usual one possession in the 28-23 loss to Wyoming.
Aggies coach Matt Wells has not yet revealed his plans for the quarterback position, but he left open the possibility that Love may continue to see more playing time at UNLV this weekend.
“We’ll evaluate it. Coach [David] Yost and I will make a switch early in the week and then we’ll go with it,” Wells said after the game. “Jordan was scheduled to come in the second quarter. He played well, and I chose to stay with him. I thought he continued to play good, then didn’t.”
Love connected on 8 of his 18 passes for 109 yards and was at the helm when the Aggies scored 10 points in the second quarter. But the freshman also threw three interceptions, including two on consecutive possessions to start the third quarter.
That’s when Wells went back to starter Kent Myers for the remainder of the game. Myers hit 11 of his 20 passes for 94 yards.
“I thought bringing Kent back in would spark the offense — that’s kind of how it went,” Wells said.
The USU coach did not announce a quarterback plan for the next game in a weekly news conference Monday.
“Moving forward, we need to evaluate which quarterback give us the best chance to win,” Wells said. “We have to evaluate playing both of them, playing one of them, sticking with Kent, moving on to Jordan or playing them as a combination.”
Miller make rookie debut
Freshman running back Tre Miller, who went to high school at Dixie in St. George, saw his first action of the year against Wyoming. Miller gained 5 yards on two carries and caught a pass for 8 yards.
“We are going to play Tre Miller in our regular rotation,” running backs coach Mark Tommerdahl said. “A freshman, he’s been asked to grow up and grow up fast.”
Miller was the second running back for Utah State to get a carry in the loss to the Cowboys, behind starter LaJuan Hunt.
Although Hunt fumbled late in the game, both Tommerdahl and Wells expect their senior back will get the ball again when the game’s on the line.
“He had tremendous ball security,” Wells said. “They put a helmet right on it and it came out. Not much more you can teach.
“Not one time have we sat here for four years and talked about LaJuan Hunt coughing the ball up. He doesn’t do it. He hasn’t done it. It’s killing him. I feel bad for him.”
Togiai out
Senior defensive end Ian Togiai missed the game against Wyoming. Togiai, who started in the previous six contests, was helped off the field in the fourth quarter against Colorado State two weeks ago, and he couldn’t put any weight on his left leg.
Togiai has 18 tackles, including three for lost yardage and one sack, this season.