1 of 15 View Caption

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) passes the ball as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) defends during the firs... FILe - In ttis June 21, 2011, file photo, Ricky Rubio of Spain, the Minnesota Timberwolves 2009 first round draft pick, meets... Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio of Spain plays against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketba... FILE - In this April 1, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio reacts in the closing seconds as the Timberwolv... Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio of Spain plays against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketba... Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio, right, of Spain, joins teammates while on crutches prior to an NBA basketball game again... Utah Jazz's George Hill, left, in view of Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio, of Spain, eyes a shot during the first quarte... Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio, left, of Spain, shoots as Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, of Australia, defends during the first... Spain's Ricky Rubio (79) is fouled by Brazil's Raulzinho Neto (5) during a basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio... Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio drives around Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson during the first half of an NBA b... Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) falls as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) defends during the first half in an NBA... Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) falls as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) defends during the first half in an NBA... FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio (9) tries to drive past Boston Celtics' Avery ... Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio, left, of Spain, hits the floor as he and Utah Jazz's George Hill struggle for control of... FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio (9) tries to drive past Boston Celtics' Avery ...