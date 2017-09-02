(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest students listen to the National Anthem before the game at Hillcrest Hi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembr... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands as they walk ont... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembr... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest students and parents listen to the National Anthem before the game at ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Signs from other area high schools hang on the wall before the game at Hillcrest... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembr... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams listen to the National Anth... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest students during a moment of silence for Hillcrest football coach Cazzi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembr... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Tyson Flores (5) Highland's Marion Jones (2) and other members of th... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Richard Tialavea (8) makes a touchdown catch past Hillcrest's Bassel ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Colton White (18) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game at Hil... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Cole Peterson (4) runs the ball past Hillcrest's Bassel Tekarli (21) ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Trayton Keyes (23) returns the opening kick-off for a touchdown durin... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Matthew Parkin (24) runs for a touchdown past Hillcrest's Will Hutchi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Richard Tialavea (8) and Highland's Marion Jones (2) celebrate Tialav... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Alex Cardona (3) scores a touchdown past Highland's Travis Boyce (22... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Cole Peterson (4) passes over Hillcrest's Jordan Dunn (10) during the... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Tevita Pupu'a (51) Highland's Jonathan Bulalaque (5) and Highland's Ri... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Tyson Flores (5) passes the ball during the game at Hillcrest High S... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Alex Cardona (3) runs the ball past Highland's KJ Pakofe (68) during...
(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest students listen to the National Anthem before the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. Cazzie Brown passed away Sunday night after spending four days in the hospital. According to a family representative, Brown was brought to the emergency room Wednesday for complications with his thyroid. The doctors found that he had contracted meningitis, and later received a preliminary positive after being tested for West Nile virus. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembrance for Hillcrest football coach Cazzie Brown before the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. Cazzie Brown passed away Sunday night after spending four days in the hospital. According to a family representative, Brown was brought to the emergency room Wednesday for complications with his thyroid. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Richard Tialavea (8) makes a touchdown catch past Hillcrest's Bassel Tekarli (21) during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Colton White (18) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Cole Peterson (4) runs the ball past Hillcrest's Bassel Tekarli (21) during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Trayton Keyes (23) returns the opening kick-off for a touchdown during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Matthew Parkin (24) runs for a touchdown past Hillcrest's Will Hutchings (26) during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Richard Tialavea (8) and Highland's Marion Jones (2) celebrate Tialavea's touchdown during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Alex Cardona (3) scores a touchdown past Highland's Travis Boyce (22) during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Cole Peterson (4) passes over Hillcrest's Jordan Dunn (10) during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Tevita Pupu'a (51) Highland's Jonathan Bulalaque (5) and Highland's Richard Tialavea (8) celebrate a fumble recovery during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Tyson Flores (5) passes the ball during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Alex Cardona (3) runs the ball past Highland's KJ Pakofe (68) during the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017.