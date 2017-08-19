Class 6A
1. East (1-0) • A 42-10 crunching of Class 5A Timpview sets up Leopards for showdown with Bingham.
2. Bingham (1-0) • After easing past Orem 28-7, Miners ready for first meeting (of two?) with East.
3. Lone Peak (1-0) • Impressive 26-13 win over Herriman as QB Brock Jones throws for three TDs.
4. American Fork (1-0) • Cavemen go north, win 54-39 shootout against a solid Weber team.
5. Herriman (0-1) • Trip to California next week against Helix High after Mustangs fall in opener to Lone Peak.
Class 5A
1. Lehi (1-0) • Pioneers did what they had to do — score a lot — in beating host Alta 72-66 in double-overtime thriller.
2. Alta (0-1) • Will Dana throws for 354 yards in loss to Lehi; now time for some Hawks’ defense.
3. Timpview (0-1) • Thunderbirds’ schedule eases up (or not) with game at Class 6A No. 4 American Fork after loss to East.
4. Corner Canyon (1-0) • Road 31-10 win at highly regarded Class 6A Pleasant Grove great way to start for new coach Eric Kjar.
5. Jordan (1-0) • Beetdiggers bring down the Thunder with 45-44 overtime victory at Desert Hills.
Class 4A
1. Pine View (1-0) • Panthers initiate new school Green Canyon by going to North Logan and winning 69-31.
2. Dixie (1-0) • Flyers squeeze by visiting Springville 35-34 when Red Devils miss point-after kick in last two minutes.
3. Desert Hills (0-1) • Trip to Salem Hills on tap for Thunder following tough 45-44 overtime loss to Jordan.
4. Sky View (1-0) • Good start in new classification as Bobcats take care of Stansbury on road 27-17.
5. Mountain Crest (1-0) • Mustangs travel to Salt Lake and upend Highland 22-21 in opener.
Class 3A
1. Summit Academy (1-0) • Hayden Reynolds throws for 4 TDs and Bears throttle Union 43-14.
2. Juan Diego (0-1) • Soaring Eagle take spill in 20-10 loss at Bear River.
3. Morgan (1-0) • A narrow 21-20 victory over visiting Park City sets Trojans on right course to start 2017.
4. Judge Memorial (1-0) • After winless 2016, Bulldogs get a victory quick by beating Ogden 22-10.
5. Richfield (1-0) • Wildcats upend Emery 21-14 behind throwing and running touchdowns by QB Emmit Hafen.
Class 2A
1. Beaver (1-0) • Canyon View no match for top-ranked Beavers as Porter Hollingshead throws for four TDs.
2. Delta (1-0) • Rabbits win 39-32 at Juab.
3. South Summit (1-0) • Wildcats host Class 3A No. 3 Morgan next week, prep by throttling San Juan 51-8.
4. Millard (1-0) • Eagles knock Enterprise out of rankings with 24-14 win and claim spot themselves.
5. Grand County (1-0) • Brayden Schultz runs for 194 yards as Red Devils bury Monticello 39-6.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne (1-0) • Tougher-than-expected 15-6 win at American Leadership to start off things.
2. Kanab (1-0) • Tavin Ott throws for two scores, runs for another, as Cowboys beat South Sevier 23-7.
3. Milford (1-0) • Tigers pummel Gunnison Valley 49-14 in lid-lifter, host White Pine (Nev.) next week.
4. Layton Christian (1-0) • Nice 14-0 win for Eagles over North Summit as Dustin Moffo rushes for 101 yards.
5. Rich (0-0) • Season opener for Rebels is next week at Bear Lake (Idaho).