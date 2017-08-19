Sandy • Lehi quarterback Cammon Cooper threw a dart to his right to Dallin Holker, who turned and sprinted into the end zone.

After more than four hours of football Friday, Lehi finally claimed a 72-66 double-overtime victory at Alta High School.

Cooper, who is committed to Washington State, threw for 10 touchdowns in the game. That breaks the previous record of eight, held by three players.

Lehi started the second overtime on defense. After Alta missed a field goal, Cooper got the ball in his hands knowing that if he could find a way to score, the Pioneers would claim the victory.

A 9-yard touchdown pass to Holker sealed the deal.

Lehi jumped out to an early lead, but a fumble recovery by London Rockwood sent Alta into comeback mode in the third quarter.

The Hawks evened the score at 42-42 when Alta quarterback Will Dana threw back-to-back touchdown passes to Donovan Spillers.

The Pioneers only barely sent the game into overtime with a 19-yard field goal by Wyatt Mosher with 2.4 seconds left in regulation to make it 59-59.

The Pioneers got fancy to put themselves within field goal range.

They stood on their own 35-yard line with 16.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Cooper threw to Kade Moore, who pitched the ball to Holker on the outside. He took off and made it to the Alta 11. Lehi attempted a pass in the end zone, but it fell incomplete to set up Mosher’s game-tying kick.

The Hawks and Pioneers took turns scoring touchdowns in the first overtime. Cooper hit Moore for a score to give Lehi the lead.

But Alta matched it.

Tu’u Afu was tackled at the 1-yard line, and Zach Engstrom punched it in for his fifth touchdown of the night.

Lehi’s defense forced Alta backwards in its next possession, ultimately forcing the Hawks to attempt a field goal, which landed short to set up the ending.

Comments