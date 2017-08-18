Provo • East High senior Jaylon Vickers pulled in Ben Ford’s pass and took off. As he strode into the end zone, someone yelled from East’s sideline: “We throw it, too!”

Vickers scored two of East’s six touchdowns in his Leopards debut to lead East to a 42-10 victory at Timpview  to open the season.

Vickers, who transferred from Bingham for his senior year, also grabbed two interceptions.

“He had a heck of a game,” East coach Brandon Matich said. “He’s a great player and we’re blessed to have that young man.”

The first of Vickers’ two picks broke open the game for the Leopards.

He cut off Timpview quarterback Blake Newell’s pass and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown. That put the Leopard on the board in the last minute of the first quarter.

“I just read what the receiver was doing and I just jumped the route,” Vickers said.

His 50-yard touchdown reception came during the second quarter, and East ran away with the game in the third quarter by scoring three more touchdowns.

East is not known for its passing game, but Ford aired out a few, including a 41-yard touchdown pass.

“Ben threw the ball really well, didn’t he?” Matich said. “He can throw the ball, and we’ve got some guys that can catch it. We saw some things they were doing defensively that we knew some of those vertical routes were going to be open, so we took a shot, and it worked out for us.”

East’s defense limited a Timpview team that is adjusting to losing last year’s large graduating class to just a field goal and a touchdown.

“Timpview gives us a lot of stress,” Matich said. “It gives us a lot of heartache. We didn’t know exactly what we were going to get coming into this week, having a new [offensive coordinator], they had a new guy running the plays and a new quarterback, and we didn’t know if it was going to be a new system or an old system, so what they did out here defensively was a phenomenal job, a phenomenal team effort.”

It was a much less competitive game than East and Timpview’s last matchup. The Leopards won 47-34 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals last season.

That’s when they both were in 4A. East moved up to 6A, while Timpview is in 5A, so they will not get a chance at a postseason rematch this year.

Comments