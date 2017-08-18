1 of 15 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Sione Molisi (2) runs past Timpview's Tevita Foketi (8) Timpview's Payton M... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Jaylon Vickers (24) scores a touchdown past Timpview's Tevita Foketi (8) du... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Timpview football team run onto the field before the game at Timpvi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Jaylon Vickers (24) makes a touchdown catch past Timpview's Tevita Foketi (... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Jaylon Vickers (24) celebrates his end zone interception with East's Viliam... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Jaylon Vickers (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game at... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Saia Hamilton (1) tackles Timpview's Brian Stone (23) during the game at Ti... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Andre Toilolo (32) East's Jadin Afuvai (11) and East's Apu Ika (62) celebra... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Timpview's Raider Damuni (84) can't make a catch while being covered by East's Mek... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Ben Ford (8) runs the ball during the game at Timpview High School Thursday... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Sione Molisi (2) runs past Timpview's Payton Madsen (10) during the game at ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Timpview's Jake Biggs (1) runs the ball during the game at Timpview High School Th... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Timpview's Isiah Ramos (12) passes the ball during the game at Timpview High Schoo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Timpview's Isiah Ramos (12) passes the ball during the game at Timpview High Schoo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) East's Ben Ford (8) is tackled by Timpview's Jacob Bosco (15) during the game at T...