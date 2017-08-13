Hit men • Moffo would have seen action as a sophomore if he hadn’t gotten injured in the third week last season. But he’s one of Layton Christian’s best tacklers, and he’ll apply his skills at linebacker. Colter Wheelright (5-10, 150) is only a sophomore and still somewhat slight of frame — but bigger than last season, according to the coach. The Eagles will be heavy in the secondary defensively, with five on the field much of the time, but look for McCombs to move into a linebacker role after playing at cornerback a year ago.