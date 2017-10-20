“Even if we were focused mostly on 2030, we have to be in the process for ’26 in case there is a dual award,” Bullock said. That year “is probably a little more comfortable for L.A. because we come after them, we have our own marketing period. [2026] would be a little more challenging, but as you see the fluidity of what’s happened over the last four or five days, so many moving parts, who knows what’s going to happen in ’26?”