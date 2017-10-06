Much of the discussion this week has focused on why Stanford would be the oddsmakers’ favorite over a 4-0 Utah team. Two reasons: Love’s relentless running and the anticipated absence of Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley due to a shoulder injury. Those factors make Saturday’s matchup even more interesting, with the Utes trying to stop Love and Troy Williams making the first start of his senior season after quarterbacking Utah to a 9-4 record last year.