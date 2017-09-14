A blazing Olympic cauldron is seen at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. The cauldron was lit early Wednesday morning at the stadium that was the site of the 1932 and 1984 Olympics. An International Olympic Committee meeting in Peru is to make it official that LA will host in 2028 and that the 2024 Games will go to Paris. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)