The Beavers don’t play Utah this year in the Pac-12′s scheduling rotation, the first time that’s happened in the Utes’ seven seasons of Pac-12 membership. In any case, the first half of the schedule is challenging at this stage of the program’s development. Nonconference games with Colorado State and Minnesota will be good tests, and OSU’s first three Pac-12 opponents are Washington State, Washington and USC.