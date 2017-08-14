Fast-forward a little more than a year later and the pair are leading Utah’s linebacker corps together. Now both seniors, Tauteoli and Luafatasaga are cogs in the vaunted Utah front seven. The defensive line is considered the team’s deepest position — surprise, surprise — but in order to continue on the tradition of being a run-stuffing, physically-imposing defense, the back end of that front seven can’t bend or break often.