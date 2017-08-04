It’s a breeze, Tyquez Hampton said.
That’s a good thing, too. When one of Utah’s highly rated true freshmen says that the new-look, high-speed, go-go-go offense is enjoyable to learn and adapt to, it’s not to say it’s mastered. It’s certainly not.
The offensive rhetoric is still taking time, but a wideout like Hampton, who last fall was in a spread attack as a senior in high school in Texas, is the ideal example of why there’s a renewed sense of belief in Utah’s receiving corps.
A 6-foot-2, 207-pound freshman like Hampton is a true playmaking option, like the nine or more other wide receivers vying for minutes when Utah opens its season in four weeks. Hampton understands where he is on the pecking order for the time being, but that hasn’t made him shy away from trying to move up the depth chart.
“I wanted to go to a school where I could make a name for myself, instead of always having to block,” Hampton said. “There’s nothing wrong with blocking, I like to block, too, but I love the spread game.”
So does every other Utah wideout.
As the Utes get acclimated to offensive coordinator Troy Taylor’s offense, the talent level at the receiving position has spiked, coaches say. So much so that Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said bluntly, “That position has undergone a major transformation.”
Translation: No longer are there just one or two main targets for a quarterback.
Every wideout has a shot at making a big-time play in this offense, said sophomore Siaosi Wilson. A welcomed change, he said.
“Last year, it wasn’t mediocre plays,” he said, “but I feel like we could’ve expanded more on the talent that we had. I feel like we have a lot of talent this year, so we’ve got to make more use of it.”
Returners Wilson, Raelon Singleton, Demari Simpkins, Kyle Fulks and Troy McCormick Jr., have seen an influx of new talents who have impressed in practice like freshmen Bryan Thompson, Samson Nacua, Bronson Boyd and Hampton. Add in graduate transfer Darren Carrington II from Oregon, too, who could play a massive role in Utah’s new look.
Is there a No. 1 option in there? At this point, it doesn’t matter. Taylor and Co. are out to see which talents — experienced or not — rise up.
Falemaka injured at practice
Starting center Lo Falemaka left practice early with an apparent leg injury Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 287-pound senior offensive lineman from Cottonwood High needed help off the field and wasn’t able to put much weight on his left leg.
“We’re just hoping for the best,” Whittingham said.
Offensive line coach Jim Harding had his fingers crossed after seeing a key cog to his group helped off the field the second week of fall camp.
“Hopefully it’s just a bruise,” Harding said, “but we’ll find out and we’ll see what the doctor has to say, and we’ll go from there.”
Whittingham said either Johnny Capra or Paul Toala, both sophomores, will step into Falemaka’s place for the time being.
Utes get show of love
Perhaps surprising to some, Utah was named to the USA Today preseason Coaches Poll on Thursday morning. The Utes, who finished 9-4 in 2016, rolled in at No. 25.
“I think it’s a show of respect for our guys,” Whittingham said. “When you take as big a hit as we did to the NFL and still come away ending up in the preseason Top 25, I think that’s a show of respect. It doesn’t hold much water because you’ve got to go play the games, but I think that’s certainly better than not being ranked at this point in time.”