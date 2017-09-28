Ailing Mormon apostle Robert D. Hales is in the hospital and will not attend this weekend’s General Conference sessions, the LDS Church announced Thursday.
The 85-year-old Hales “was admitted to the hospital several days ago for treatment of pulmonary and other conditions,” church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a news release. “To permit their continued medical attention to Elder Hales, his doctors have determined that he should not participate in the church’s General Conference this weekend.”
An apostle for nearly a quarter-century, Hales has been in declining health for a number of years, delivering many of his conference sermons while seated instead of standing at a podium.
Hales has been a general authority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for more than 40 years, including nearly a decade as the faith’s presiding bishop. In that position, he oversaw the church’s vast real-estate holdings and business operations, and was a prime mover in the renovation of the grand Hotel Utah, now the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in downtown Salt Lake City.
He suffered health scares — a couple of heart attacks — even before becoming an apostle in 1994.
His more recent setbacks began in 2011, when poor health prevented him from attending the spring General Conference.
Six months later, speaking at a morning session during the fall conference from his seat and with an oxygen tube, Hales addressed the problem of pain.
“Why is it that the Son of God and his holy prophets and all the faithful saints have trials and tribulations, even when they are trying to do Heavenly Father’s will?” he asked. “Why is it so hard, especially for them?”
Learning to cope with adversity brings growth and spiritual strength, said Hales, who didn’t return for the afternoon session. “He knows your sacrifices and your sorrows. He hears your prayers. His peace and rest will be yours as you continue to wait upon him in faith.”
Thomas S. Monson, the current leader of the nearly 16 million-member global faith, is also in declining health. In May, the now-90-year-old church president, seen as a “prophet, seer and revelator” by devout Mormons, gave up day-to-day oversight of the Utah-based church.
Hales is fourth in line for the LDS Church presidency, behind Russell M. Nelson, Dallin H. Oaks and M. Russell Ballard.
