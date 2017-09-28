FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2013, file photo, Miami Dolphins long snapper John Denney warms up during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. The amount of speed and precision that goes into being a good long snapper might be one of the most underrated and pressure-packed gigs in all of sports. Denney is Miami's longest-tenured player, and has no plans on snapping that streak anytime soon. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)