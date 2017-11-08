I own an electric car. I charge it with solar panels.

I am OK with the idea of a “miles-driven” tax to support our roads and highway infrastructure, given that it is fair and graduated according to vehicle weight.

And as long as there is a significant, additional carbon-use fee for vehicles continuing to burn fossil fuel. And if we can find an equitable way for out-of-state vehicles to pay their share.

I am also in favor of imposing a hefty tax on people who continue to deny human-caused climate change.

