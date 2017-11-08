I see from the news that the Salt Lake County GOP chairman wants Democrat DA Sim Gill to resign because he does not think that Gill did a good job on his investigation of County Recorder Gary Ott.

I grew up as a Republican — because my dad said we were Republicans — until I got an education and decided I could think for myself to differentiate political bull$#it. Having worked in the DA’s office for over 28 years and under five different elected DAs of both parties, I bristle when someone like Jake Parkinson wants someone to resign because they don’t agree with what the elected DA does.

I have experienced both good and bad DAs, but I can say that it is not the prerogative of someone like Parkinson to make such a demand when his legal background probably consists of reading Perry Mason novels and his investigative expertise consists of watching Miami Vice reruns.

Just sayin’.

