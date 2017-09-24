In response to letter writer Suzanne Jensen (Sept.15) issue from a purported dumbed-down American, I state the following: Most of us voted for Trump because the alternate, Hillary Rodham Clinton, was hoping to continue the socialist polices of former President Obama.
We could not stand for another eight years of his socialist agenda. If you had put up a more electable person, we would not be having this discussion. And you always fall into the trap of calling anybody who will disagree with you either dumb of misinformed.
You never look at the main reason for his election.
Bart Jacobs, South Jordan