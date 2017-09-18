Contrast this with the sorry excuse for an “adult” man that we now have to contend with. I do not remember a kind word that Donald Trump has had for President Obama. Rather, he seems intent on destroying any legacy of his that he can. This entitled man who is only concerned with himself and lies every time he opens his mouth is a disgrace to the office of president of the United States of America. For all the people who voted for this man who displayed all the signs of a self-centered, lying psychopathic bully during the campaign, you are complicit in bringing embarrassment and chaos to this country.