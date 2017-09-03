Your Aug. 29 news story, “Sacred sign or Nazi symbol? Swastika provokes uproar,” by Rich Kane was great. I know the history of the “Rolling Log” and its place in old Hindu, Buddhist and American Indians’ sacred items.
When Tony Chavarria responded to the loud, screaming, not listening, activists with, “I am a gay man — why would I promote Nazi hate?” it reminded me of the political cartoon (Aug. 22, by Wolverton) with three swastika-shaped people labeled: Nazi, KKK and NRA holding an M16.
Hitler had all Germans register their firearms (like New Orleans did), then seize them (like New Orleans did during the last very big hurricane), and destroyed them (New Orleans kept the seized guns near a swamp in a wall-less, roofed area). The powerful and rich members (and supporters) of the Nazi Party kept their guns (until seized by the Allies). (New Orleans had to be forced to return the rusted, nonworking guns months later.)
The National Rifle Association is always trying to keep guns legally in all proper hands of the American people. Does that sound like Nazism? Or does it not sound like Hitler, Stalin, Franco, Mao or other dictators? I disagree with that placement of the NRA in that cartoon.
Bruce Morgan
Kearns