The president may feel that he owes the religious right — which, despite the chief executive’s libertine personal life, forms the most loyal core of his shrinking political base — this favor. But by tossing this bone to that particular constituency, the administration stands to do much harm, not just to women, but to whole families whose lives will be negatively affected by the cost — or the loss — of family planning methods that have unquestionably boosted the quality of life for millions.