It’s April Fools’ Day at the Utah Legislature. At least Rep. Paul Ray thinks it is.
Ray has started drafting a resolution for the 2018 legislative session in support of California seceding from the union. But he doesn’t really support it. His resolution is a message – a “wake-up call” – from Utah to California saying that Utah is tired of California’s whining and efforts to control other states.
OK.
Here’s the message California would likely return: Buzz off, Utah.
Ray’s resolution would recommend tariffs on the energy and water California consumes from Utah. But Rep. Ray seems to be forgetting the reciprocal effect a California secession would have on Utah.
In 2016, California exported $163.6 billion of goods and services. By contrast, Utah exported $12.1 billion of goods and services. California has a far greater impact on the financial health of the United States than Ray is giving it credit for.
Who will pay for the international travel costs for Utah families who travel to Disneyland, or California’s beautiful, temperate beaches? The annual fall exodus will be shut off by border checks and bureaucratic passport fees.
And what about all those international students who will now be unable to obtain federal grant and loan money to attend Utah universities? Utah universities would have a hard time adjusting to life without California students.
With respect to the energy tariffs Rep. Ray wants to charge, while California does rely on Utah for energy, Utah companies rely on California to sell that energy. For example, the Intermountain Power Agency was forced to shut down its coal units by 2025 in favor of natural gas after the California Legislature banned coal-fired power. A spokesman for Intermountain Power admitted, “Los Angeles basically runs the plant.”
Remember, also, what happened last year with the Oakland coal port. The Utah Legislature hastily passed legislation authorizing the use of $53 million to help build a deep-water port in Oakland, Calif., to facilitate shipping of Utah coal across the ocean. Three months later the city of Oakland banned coal from passing through its deep-water port.
In other words, California doesn’t care what messages Utah wants to send. These examples might be exactly what Ray is frustrated with. But realities exist about the nature of the California geography and economy compared to Utah’s, and Utah can’t compete.
One word: Landlocked.
Rep. Ray should embrace federalism and let California be California. And Utah legislators should give “message” resolutions the same fate as coal-powered energy.