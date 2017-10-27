Now, the Trump administration is aiming to put its existing efforts into overdrive — and they are asking Utah to help. As USA Today recently reported, the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking a massive expansion of its federal immigration jails. The Salt Lake City region is being proposed as one of the new locations for a detention facility capable of housing 200 to 600 immigrant detainees at a time. Judging by what we’ve seen for the past nine months, we can expect that any new beds would be filled with more hardworking moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas than individuals with intent to harm the community.