This flood did not trap me in my home nor did I have to escape to my rooftop to await rescue. I was not watching the remains of my neighbors’ homes float through the street and my dog was not shivering underneath my car. The birds were not silenced by oncoming winds. No one died, and I could still have my mental health conversations over the back fence with my friends. I did not bear the long-term psychological scars of a real flood like that of past hurricanes and now Hurricane Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate — scars that will linger far into the future.