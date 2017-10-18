But the #MeToo viral phenomenon must not stop with a hashtag. It must include action, from all of us. Of course not all men are part of the problem — but every single man can be part of the solution, and so can every single woman. If we are to change the culture that allowed Weinstein to get away with sexual assault, then we need some really honest conversations about that culture, followed by concrete action. We can’t be outraged by Weinstein’s behavior but continue to pay for “entertainment” that showcases and celebrates that behavior.