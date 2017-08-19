Though leaders of the operation promised increasing treatment options and jobs for the homeless population, their efforts have produced 37 treatment beds (which are not even available yet) versus 300 jail beds. This alone speaks volumes. Operation Rio Grande feels reminiscent of Reagan-era tactics; Utah’s War on Drugs punishes not only drug dealers and criminals, but also mentally ill people stuck in a cycle of addiction. Law enforcement’s role in this process is much too large, considering police training around issues like mental health and addiction are often minimal. Notably, there is a disturbing trend in The United States of law enforcement officers killing mentally ill/disabled people who are seeking their help.