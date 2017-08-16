Many of the people Dole posted fake endorsements from have demanded that she remove the posts, myself included. She has not complied. She wrote a post days after the false endorsements went live, titled a “Disclaimer,” and stated the quotes and photos she published in no way implied an endorsement. The average Facebook reader could easily assume an endorsement, though. Most people quickly scan through Facebook posts, looking at pictures and barely, if at all, reading the accompanied text. Dole intended to imply endorsement, or, charitably, cause confusion. Feigned innocence now rings hollow.