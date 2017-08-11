Sorry, but the News was wrong. The Legislature considered several suggestions for Utah’s second allocated statue in Statuary Hall, including Eliza Snow, Farnsworth and others. Broadcast visionary Arch Madsen, then president of Bonneville International Corporation, was an advocate for Farnsworth. I suggested to Pem Farnsworth that she talk to the principal of Ridgecrest School. I knew the students there lobbied for at least one bill each year as part of their education experience. No doubt, the students tipped the scales at the Legislature, but the effort had been under way for some time.