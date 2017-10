Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune l-r John Curtis, Joe Buchman and Chris Herrod during the debate. Americans for Prosperity-Utah hosted a 3rd congressional district candidate debate to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz's vacancy. The candidates, Provo Mayor John Curtis, former state Rep. Chris Herrod, investment adviser Tanner Ainge, Libertarian Joe Buchman and Independent American Jason Christensen fielded questions at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo. The primary will be held Aug. 15.