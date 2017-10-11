Trump just can’t stop himself from repeating this lie. Curtis says he ignores Trump but backs agenda. SLC fires cop in nurse incident.
Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump just can’t help himself. “We are the highest taxed nation in the world,” he keeps saying, and tweeting and repeating. But it’s not true. Fact checkers have been pointing this out for years but the president doesn’t seem to care. [Politico]
Tweets of the day: From @pbump: “Missing the World Cup is a remarkable commitment to this whole 80s-throwback thing America has going.”
-> From @joshgondelman: “Countdown until Trump says the USMNT refused to qualify for the World Cup because other countries’ teams weren’t pulling their own weight.”
-> From @JScottPatterson: “Hamilton and Burr would be rolling over in their graves if they knew IQ tests were how politicians ended up settling their differences.”
-> From @StephenAtHome: “The Ivana vs Melania feud is a fun distraction from the feud of Trump vs NFL/Jemele Hill/Tillerson/Bob Corker/Kim Jong Un/Reality.”
Happy Birthday: To former state Rep. Ben Ferry.
In other news: Riverton, Herriman and Millcreek exited the Salt Lake Valley Law Enforcement Service Area. [Trib]
-> The trial between a Brigham Young University student and her alleged rapist began Tuesday. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley provides his humorous take on President Trump’s IQ test. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke explores Steve Bannon’s potential strategy to “take down” Sen. Orrin Hatch. [Trib]
Nationally: Republican senators have requested President Trump and Sen. Bob Corker put their feud to rest. [Politico]
-> Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie joined other individuals in accusing Harvey Weinstein of harassment. [NYTimes]
-> Israeli government hackers tipped the NSA off to a breach in their tools, after hacking the Kaspersky Lab. [WaPost]
