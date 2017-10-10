(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lex Scott, founder for the civil rights organization United Front Party, spea... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cheronne Anderson, center right, joins others in demanding justice for the ki... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was sho... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People march to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was shot... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lex Scott, left, founder for the civil rights organization United Front Party... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lex Scott, founder for the civil rights organization United Front Party, lead... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lex Scott, founder for the civil rights organization United Front Party, lead... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was sho... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was sho... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was sho... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was sho... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was sho... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ian De Oliveira, with Utah Against Police Brutality, joins others to to deman... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Buttons are provided as people gather to demand justice for the killing of Pa... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was sho... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was sho... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was sho...
(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lex Scott, founder for the civil rights organization United Front Party, speaks to the crowd gathered demanding justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was shot by police on Aug. 13, when he tried to flee after being stopped on his bicycle. Around 150 people gathered for the rally at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, demanding Salt Lake County district attorney Sim Gill be fired for his "justified," ruling in the case. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cheronne Anderson, center right, joins others in demanding justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was shot by police on Aug. 13, when he tried to flee after being stopped on his bicycle. Around 150 people gathered for the rally at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, demanding Salt Lake County district attorney Sim Gill be fired for his "justified," ruling in the case. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ian De Oliveira, with Utah Against Police Brutality, joins others to to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was shot by police on Aug. 13, when he tried to flee after being stopped on his bicycle. Around 150 people gathered for the rally at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, demanding Salt Lake County district attorney Sim Gill be fired for his "justified," ruling in the case. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Buttons are provided as people gather to demand justice for the killing of Patrick Harmon who was shot by police on Aug. 13, when he tried to flee after being stopped on his bicycle. Around 150 people gathered for the rally at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, demanding Salt Lake County district attorney Sim Gill be fired for his "justified," ruling in the case. 