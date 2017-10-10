The Salt Lake County District Attorney has called on the FBI to review the shooting of Patrick Harmon, whose death has drawn protests in the city where he was killed and complaints from across the Internet.

The FBI will also review the DA’s investigation into the shooting and the conclusion that it was justified, according to a news release from District Attorney Sim Gill.

The DA’s office on Wednesday ruled that deadly force had been justified in the Aug. 13 shooting that left 50-year-old Harmon dead.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office) The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office determined that Salt Lake City Police Department Officer Fox’s use of deadly force in the August 13, 2017 stop of Patrick Harmon was “justified” under Utah State law.
“In order to be thorough, and given the seriousness of the case and the considerable public interest in the matter, all issues must be completely examined to preserve the public‘s trust in the criminal justice system and ensure the right measures are taken in this case,” District Attorney Sim Gill wrote in a letter to the FBI.

Warning: Video contains graphic content:

The announcement comes two days after protestors called for Gill to be fired over the investigation. They also want prosecutors to file criminal charges against Officer Clinton Fox, who shot and killed 50-year-old Harmon.

The DA’s office released a report on Wednesday, ruling that deadly force in the killing of Harmon was justified. According to the report, Harmon had a knife, and threatened to stab or cut the officers who were trying to arrest him.

A patrol officer stopped Harmon on Aug. 13 near 1000 S. State Street because his bike didn’t have a required red tail light, and he had crossed all six lanes of traffic and a median on State Street.

The officers tried to arrest Harmon after a police database check showed warrants for the man, including one for aggravated assault. Court records show that a felony warrant had been issued in April, after Harmon did not show up for the sentencing. In that case, Harmon had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Harmon ran, and according to the DA’s report, pivoted and threatened the officers with a knife. Fox told investigators he saw a knife and believed his life and the lives of the other officers were in danger. He fired his gun three times, and another officer drew his stun gun.

The bullets struck Harmon in the arm, the side and the left hip, Gill said.

Harmon was critically injured, and the officers administered medical attention. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Officer Fox is on modified duty, according to Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer.

