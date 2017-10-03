In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2017, Josh Waldron, co-founder and CEO of SilencerCo, holds one of his company's Maxim 9 products, holds a 9mm handgun, in Las Vegas, in which the suppressor is embedded into the barrel. They are the stuff of legend, wielded by hit men and by James Bond. For decades, buying a silencer for a firearm has been as difficult as buying a machine gun, requiring a background check that can take close to a year. Now, emboldened by the election of Donald Trump as president, the industry has renewed a push in Congress to ease those restrictions, arguing that it’ll help preserve the hearing of gun users. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane)