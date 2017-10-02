1 of 22 View Caption

Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las V... Police officers take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunda... A wounded person is walked in on a wheelbarrow as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Las Vega... A man waits during lockdown at the Tropicana Las Vegas during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday, Oct.... Medics treat the wounded as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas S... People run from the New York New York during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, ... People assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas Sunday,... Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct.... Police officers enter the Mandalay Bay resort and casino during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las... Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Veg... A police officer runs along a sidewalk near a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday... Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct.... Police stand at the scene of a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were ... A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017... A police officer takes cover behind a truck at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Veg... Las Vegas Police stand at the scene of a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple vic... Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1... A police officer stands at the scene of a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple vi... Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1... A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Veg... LAS VEGAS SHOOTING 100217: Map shows shooting at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas; 2c x 2 1/2 inches; with BC-US--L... A Las Vegas police officer takes cover at the scene of a mass shooting that left at least 50 people dead and hundreds more hu...