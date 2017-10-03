A third person with Utah origins has died of injuries suffered in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Cedar City police Sgt. Jerry Womack confirmed Tuesday that Heather Warino Alvarado, the 35-year-old wife of Cedar City firefighter Albert Alvarado, had died late Monday night at a Las Vegas hospital.
Her death brought to 60 the total dead after gunfire rained down from a gunman’s 32nd floor room at the Mandalay Bay hotel onto a crowd of 22,000 packed into an outdoor country music festival venue.
More than 500 others were injured by bullets, shrapnel, being trampled, or falling as they tried to escape by scaling 10-foot high fences, Las Vegas police say.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Alvarado/Warino family,” Womack stated, asking that the news media “respect their privacy and give them a chance to grieve and process their loss.”
For those wishing to contribute to funeral, medical and other costs, an account has been opened at the State Bank of Utah in Heather Alvarado’s name. A GoFundMe page also has been set up to help the family: https://www.gofundme.com/heatherAfight.
On Monday authorities had confirmed onetime Salt Lake City resident Neysa Tonks, 46, and St. George-area resident Cameron Robinson, 28, also had died in the massacre.
Las Vegas police ended Sunday night horror when they stormed the hotel room from where Stephen Paddock allegedly had fired hundreds of rounds from an automatic weapon into the crown below.
Inside, they found Paddock dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, surrounded by nearly two dozen firearms and bags of ammunition.
His motives for the attack remained a mystery as of Tuesday.