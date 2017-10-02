Few people realize that when I started as Provo’s Mayor we were considered a sanctuary city. The reason I don’t support the idea of a sanctuary city is that it is an extreme. If we were to look at a continuum we would see sanctuary cities on one end flanked by rounding up all illegals and sending them back on buses on the other side. Neither is the right approach. We can’t continue to pretend we don’t have a problem and we do those who have come illegally more than to turn our heads and not solve the problem.